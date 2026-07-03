Chinese app that can remotely switch off e-rickshaw batteries
A viral trend of remotely switching off some e-rickshaws has exposed security concerns around certain Bluetooth-enabled battery systems, leaving drivers stranded and prompting calls for stronger safety measures. Brut has purposely not mentioned the app’s name to avoid further misuse.
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Chinese app that can remotely switch off e-rickshaw batteries
A viral trend of remotely switching off some e-rickshaws has exposed security concerns around certain Bluetooth-enabled battery systems, leaving drivers stranded and prompting calls for stronger safety measures. Brut has purposely not mentioned the app’s name to avoid further misuse.
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