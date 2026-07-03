India
Society

Chinese app that can remotely switch off e-rickshaw batteries

A viral trend of remotely switching off some e-rickshaws has exposed security concerns around certain Bluetooth-enabled battery systems, leaving drivers stranded and prompting calls for stronger safety measures. Brut has purposely not mentioned the app’s name to avoid further misuse.
Published on
03
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
LPG Explosion in UP
LPG Explosion in UP
To be continued
LPG Explosion in UP
LPG Explosion in UP
India
Society

Chinese app that can remotely switch off e-rickshaw batteries

A viral trend of remotely switching off some e-rickshaws has exposed security concerns around certain Bluetooth-enabled battery systems, leaving drivers stranded and prompting calls for stronger safety measures. Brut has purposely not mentioned the app’s name to avoid further misuse.
Publié le
03
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
LPG Explosion in UP
À suivre
LPG Explosion in UP

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