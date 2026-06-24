God was kind: Delhi BJP MLA’s daughter Devina on topping CUET
On securing AIR 1 in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination 2026, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, Devina Gehlot says, "The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1."
/
/
God was kind: Delhi BJP MLA’s daughter Devina on topping CUET
On securing AIR 1 in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination 2026, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, Devina Gehlot says, "The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1."
/
/
To learn more
No items found.