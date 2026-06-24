India
Society

God was kind: Delhi BJP MLA’s daughter Devina on topping CUET

On securing AIR 1 in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination 2026, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, Devina Gehlot says, "The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1."
Published on
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
To be continued
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
India
Society

God was kind: Delhi BJP MLA’s daughter Devina on topping CUET

On securing AIR 1 in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) examination 2026, daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, Devina Gehlot says, "The exam went very well, but I never thought that I would secure AIR 1."
Publié le
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
À suivre
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient

On the same topic

police-personnel-suspended-for-assaulting-a-cancer-patient
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
zomato-delivery-scam-in-kolkata
Zomato delivery scam in Kolkata
truck-falls-as-decade-old-bridge-collapses-in-hp-s-kinnaur
Truck falls as decade-old bridge collapses in HP’s Kinnaur
people-seen-sliding-down-cables-in-desperate-attempt-to-escape-lucknow-fire
People seen sliding down cables in desperate attempt to escape Lucknow fire
healthcare-worker-hurls-racist-remarks-at-muslim-women-in-texas-grocery-store
Healthcare worker hurls racist remarks at Muslim women in Texas grocery store
at-least-5-lives-lost-after-safety-lapses-lead-to-a-toxic-gas-leak-in-tamil-nadu
At least 5 lives lost after safety lapses lead to a toxic gas leak in Tamil Nadu

To learn more

No items found.