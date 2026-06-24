Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
When those entrusted with public safety were accused of causing harm, it raised difficult questions... That’s what has happened in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where a cancer patient accused police personnel of assault.
/
/
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
When those entrusted with public safety were accused of causing harm, it raised difficult questions... That’s what has happened in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where a cancer patient accused police personnel of assault.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.