India
Society

Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient

When those entrusted with public safety were accused of causing harm, it raised difficult questions... That’s what has happened in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where a cancer patient accused police personnel of assault.
Published on
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Passenger stabbed during dispute inside moving Mumbai local train
Passenger stabbed during dispute inside moving Mumbai local train
To be continued
Passenger stabbed during dispute inside moving Mumbai local train
Passenger stabbed during dispute inside moving Mumbai local train
India
Society

Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient

When those entrusted with public safety were accused of causing harm, it raised difficult questions... That’s what has happened in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where a cancer patient accused police personnel of assault.
Publié le
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Passenger stabbed during dispute inside moving Mumbai local train
À suivre
Passenger stabbed during dispute inside moving Mumbai local train

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