India
Society

People seen sliding down cables in desperate attempt to escape Lucknow fire

The Lucknow fire tragedy left at least 15 people, mostly students, dead, triggered arrests of the building’s owners, suspensions of government officials, and an SIT probe into safety lapses at the building.
Published on
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
To be continued
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
India
Society

People seen sliding down cables in desperate attempt to escape Lucknow fire

The Lucknow fire tragedy left at least 15 people, mostly students, dead, triggered arrests of the building’s owners, suspensions of government officials, and an SIT probe into safety lapses at the building.
Publié le
24
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient
À suivre
Police personnel suspended for assaulting a cancer patient

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