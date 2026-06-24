People seen sliding down cables in desperate attempt to escape Lucknow fire
The Lucknow fire tragedy left at least 15 people, mostly students, dead, triggered arrests of the building’s owners, suspensions of government officials, and an SIT probe into safety lapses at the building.
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People seen sliding down cables in desperate attempt to escape Lucknow fire
The Lucknow fire tragedy left at least 15 people, mostly students, dead, triggered arrests of the building’s owners, suspensions of government officials, and an SIT probe into safety lapses at the building.
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