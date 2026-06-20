He tried cracking NEET four times...
"If you don't succeed, it doesn't mean it's over." Jaswant is 24 years old. He tried cracking NEET four times, and spent six years preparing. He quit, and pivoted to Computer Application. This is his story.
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He tried cracking NEET four times...
"If you don't succeed, it doesn't mean it's over." Jaswant is 24 years old. He tried cracking NEET four times, and spent six years preparing. He quit, and pivoted to Computer Application. This is his story.
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