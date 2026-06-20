India
Society

He tried cracking NEET four times...

"If you don't succeed, it doesn't mean it's over." Jaswant is 24 years old. He tried cracking NEET four times, and spent six years preparing. He quit, and pivoted to Computer Application. This is his story.
Published on
20
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
To be continued
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
India
Society

He tried cracking NEET four times...

"If you don't succeed, it doesn't mean it's over." Jaswant is 24 years old. He tried cracking NEET four times, and spent six years preparing. He quit, and pivoted to Computer Application. This is his story.
Publié le
20
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
À suivre
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives

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