How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
Three people lost their lives after a cruise ship was hit by Hantavirus outbreak. Eight cases associated with the MV Hondius cruise ship have so far been identified. The World Health Organisation said there was no need to panic and the risk to the wider public was low.
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How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
Three people lost their lives after a cruise ship was hit by Hantavirus outbreak. Eight cases associated with the MV Hondius cruise ship have so far been identified. The World Health Organisation said there was no need to panic and the risk to the wider public was low.
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