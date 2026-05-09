India
Society

How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board

Three people lost their lives after a cruise ship was hit by Hantavirus outbreak. Eight cases associated with the MV Hondius cruise ship have so far been identified. The World Health Organisation said there was no need to panic and the risk to the wider public was low.
Published on
09
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
To be continued
How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
India
Society

How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board

Three people lost their lives after a cruise ship was hit by Hantavirus outbreak. Eight cases associated with the MV Hondius cruise ship have so far been identified. The World Health Organisation said there was no need to panic and the risk to the wider public was low.
Publié le
09
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
À suivre
How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor

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