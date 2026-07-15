India
Society

How Sonam Wangchuk Met Geetanjali Angmo

We spoke to educator Geetanjali Angmo about how she met her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator and activist known for his campaigns for Ladakh. As of publishing, Wangchuk is on the 18th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET 2026 (UG) paper leak and broader concerns over the education system. In this conversation, Angmo shared the story of how their journey together began.
Published on
15
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
To be continued
What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
India
Society

How Sonam Wangchuk Met Geetanjali Angmo

We spoke to educator Geetanjali Angmo about how she met her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, the innovator and activist known for his campaigns for Ladakh. As of publishing, Wangchuk is on the 18th day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET 2026 (UG) paper leak and broader concerns over the education system. In this conversation, Angmo shared the story of how their journey together began.
Publié le
15
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
À suivre
What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?

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