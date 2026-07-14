India
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Russia launches Indian-origin Nasa astronaut Anil Menon to space

NASA astronaut Anil Menon blasted off on his maiden spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). He lifted off aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 14 July. Menon was flying alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina as part of the Expedition 74/75 crew. The mission is expected to last around eight months, during which the crew will carry out scientific experiments, technology demonstrations and medical research in microgravity. A physician, aerospace medicine specialist and US Air Force colonel, Menon previously served as NASA’s flight surgeon and was also SpaceX’s first flight surgeon before being selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021. His research aboard the ISS will contribute to advancements in human health in space and support future deep-space missions, including NASA’s plans for the Moon and Mars.
Published on
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
To be continued
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
India
Society

Russia launches Indian-origin Nasa astronaut Anil Menon to space

NASA astronaut Anil Menon blasted off on his maiden spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). He lifted off aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 14 July. Menon was flying alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina as part of the Expedition 74/75 crew. The mission is expected to last around eight months, during which the crew will carry out scientific experiments, technology demonstrations and medical research in microgravity. A physician, aerospace medicine specialist and US Air Force colonel, Menon previously served as NASA’s flight surgeon and was also SpaceX’s first flight surgeon before being selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021. His research aboard the ISS will contribute to advancements in human health in space and support future deep-space missions, including NASA’s plans for the Moon and Mars.
Publié le
14
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man
À suivre
Mumbai biker gives lift to mute man

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