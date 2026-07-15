What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
Over the past two months, at least 18 women have lost their lives in government hospitals across Rajasthan following childbirth or C-section-related complications, casting a spotlight on the state's maternal healthcare system.
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What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?
Over the past two months, at least 18 women have lost their lives in government hospitals across Rajasthan following childbirth or C-section-related complications, casting a spotlight on the state's maternal healthcare system.
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