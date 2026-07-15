India
Society

What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?

Over the past two months, at least 18 women have lost their lives in government hospitals across Rajasthan following childbirth or C-section-related complications, casting a spotlight on the state's maternal healthcare system.
Published on
15
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Assam town puts public urinators on giant LED screens
Assam town puts public urinators on giant LED screens
To be continued
Assam town puts public urinators on giant LED screens
Assam town puts public urinators on giant LED screens
India
Society

What is happening to pregnant women in Rajasthan?

Over the past two months, at least 18 women have lost their lives in government hospitals across Rajasthan following childbirth or C-section-related complications, casting a spotlight on the state's maternal healthcare system.
Publié le
15
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Assam town puts public urinators on giant LED screens
À suivre
Assam town puts public urinators on giant LED screens

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