How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
“You are indecisive at times, what is correct and what is not.” The Chief of Army Staff, Upendra Dwivedi, reflects on the ethical dilemma he faces during his missions like Operation Sindoor and what helps him arrive at crucial decisions.
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How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor
“You are indecisive at times, what is correct and what is not.” The Chief of Army Staff, Upendra Dwivedi, reflects on the ethical dilemma he faces during his missions like Operation Sindoor and what helps him arrive at crucial decisions.
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