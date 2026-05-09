India
Society

How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor

“You are indecisive at times, what is correct and what is not.” The Chief of Army Staff, Upendra Dwivedi, reflects on the ethical dilemma he faces during his missions like Operation Sindoor and what helps him arrive at crucial decisions.
Published on
09
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
To be continued
How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
India
Society

How the Army Chief made difficult decisions during Operation Sindoor

“You are indecisive at times, what is correct and what is not.” The Chief of Army Staff, Upendra Dwivedi, reflects on the ethical dilemma he faces during his missions like Operation Sindoor and what helps him arrive at crucial decisions.
Publié le
09
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board
À suivre
How a cruise ship became a vessel for Hantavirus: Two Indians also on board

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