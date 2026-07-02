“I am not a politician", Diljit Dosanjh on Cockroach Janta Party’s protest…
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He was interacting with his followers during a live on social media when he was asked about it.
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“I am not a politician", Diljit Dosanjh on Cockroach Janta Party’s protest…
Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He was interacting with his followers during a live on social media when he was asked about it.
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