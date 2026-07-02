India
Society

What's making Europe so hot in 2026?

Long queues to buy electric fans in Paris have become one of the defining images of Europe's scorching heatwave. Not only this, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives too since 21 June 2026, directly or indirectly due to it. From Spain and Portugal to France, Italy, and Germany, temperatures have soared far beyond what these countries were used to.
Published on
02
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The bus was carrying 13 students, of whom five sustained injuries.
The bus was carrying 13 students, of whom five sustained injuries.
To be continued
The bus was carrying 13 students, of whom five sustained injuries.
The bus was carrying 13 students, of whom five sustained injuries.
India
Society

What's making Europe so hot in 2026?

Long queues to buy electric fans in Paris have become one of the defining images of Europe's scorching heatwave. Not only this, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives too since 21 June 2026, directly or indirectly due to it. From Spain and Portugal to France, Italy, and Germany, temperatures have soared far beyond what these countries were used to.
Publié le
02
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
The bus was carrying 13 students, of whom five sustained injuries.
À suivre
The bus was carrying 13 students, of whom five sustained injuries.

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