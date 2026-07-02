What's making Europe so hot in 2026?
Long queues to buy electric fans in Paris have become one of the defining images of Europe's scorching heatwave. Not only this, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives too since 21 June 2026, directly or indirectly due to it. From Spain and Portugal to France, Italy, and Germany, temperatures have soared far beyond what these countries were used to.
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What's making Europe so hot in 2026?
Long queues to buy electric fans in Paris have become one of the defining images of Europe's scorching heatwave. Not only this, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives too since 21 June 2026, directly or indirectly due to it. From Spain and Portugal to France, Italy, and Germany, temperatures have soared far beyond what these countries were used to.
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