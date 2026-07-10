India
Society

Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India

From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, recent electrocution deaths highlighted the deadly risks posed by waterlogged streets and faulty electrical infrastructure during the monsoon.
Published on
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Modi in Thailand Club
Modi in Thailand Club
To be continued
Modi in Thailand Club
Modi in Thailand Club
India
Society

Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India

From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, recent electrocution deaths highlighted the deadly risks posed by waterlogged streets and faulty electrical infrastructure during the monsoon.
Publié le
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Modi in Thailand Club
À suivre
Modi in Thailand Club

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