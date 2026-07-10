Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, recent electrocution deaths highlighted the deadly risks posed by waterlogged streets and faulty electrical infrastructure during the monsoon.
/
/
Multiple cases of deaths due to electrocution reported from across India
From Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra, recent electrocution deaths highlighted the deadly risks posed by waterlogged streets and faulty electrical infrastructure during the monsoon.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.