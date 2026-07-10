India
Society

Class 6 student dies in school; parents allege assault by PT teacher

While the autopsy report was awaited, there was no official statement from the school.
Published on
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Modi in Thailand Club
Modi in Thailand Club
To be continued
Modi in Thailand Club
Modi in Thailand Club
The death of a 12-year-old Class VI student at Sterling English Residential School in north Bengaluru has sparked protests by parents and demands for an investigation. According to the school, the student, Guru Kiran, collapsed while jogging during a physical exercise session. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The boy's family has alleged that he was physically assaulted by the school's PT teacher shortly before the exercise session. They have filed a police complaint against the teacher and also alleged that the school management destroyed CCTV footage related to the incident. The student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and officials are awaiting the report to determine the cause of death. At the time of publishing, the school had not issued an official statement responding to the family's allegations. The investigation is ongoing.
India
Society

Class 6 student dies in school; parents allege assault by PT teacher

While the autopsy report was awaited, there was no official statement from the school.
Publié le
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Modi in Thailand Club
À suivre
Modi in Thailand Club
The death of a 12-year-old Class VI student at Sterling English Residential School in north Bengaluru has sparked protests by parents and demands for an investigation. According to the school, the student, Guru Kiran, collapsed while jogging during a physical exercise session. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The boy's family has alleged that he was physically assaulted by the school's PT teacher shortly before the exercise session. They have filed a police complaint against the teacher and also alleged that the school management destroyed CCTV footage related to the incident. The student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and officials are awaiting the report to determine the cause of death. At the time of publishing, the school had not issued an official statement responding to the family's allegations. The investigation is ongoing.

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