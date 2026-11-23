A dispute over using a toilet in Jodhpur allegedly led to an assault in which a group of youths forced a nearly four-foot-long shower pipe into a man's rectum. The pipe travelled through his rectum, damaged his large intestine and reached his abdomen, according to the details provided. The man was admitted to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the pipe. They carried out an enterotomy, a procedure that involves making an incision in the intestine, and managed to save his life. As of the time of publishing, the victim had not filed a police complaint. Under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the definition of rape includes specified acts involving penetration of a woman's body without consent. It does not extend the offence of rape to male victims. However, other criminal charges relating to causing hurt or grievous hurt may apply, depending on the circumstances and medical findings.