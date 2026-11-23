A video showing three women refusing to make way for two-wheelers riding on a footpath has circulated on social media. Despite repeated honking from behind, the women continued walking instead of moving aside for the bikers. The video drew praise from social media users, with the incident bringing attention to the use of footpaths by motorised vehicles. Driving two-wheelers on footpaths is prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act. Such violations can attract a fine of Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000, with higher penalties if pedestrians' lives are endangered. This is not the first time the issue has drawn attention online. In April, a Delhi University student named Dhruv shared a video of bikers honking at him while he was walking on a footpath. He also said that someone had driven over his foot and called out the lack of civic sense among such riders. In June 2026, the Supreme Court prioritised pedestrians' right to safe footpaths over the use of these spaces by motorised vehicles.