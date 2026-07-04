India
Society

Mumbai Monsoon Turns Deadly: Child, Man Die in Separate Incidents

It’s just been over a week and Mumbai's monsoon already turned deadly after a child and a man lost their lives in separate incidents, while two schoolgirls survived an electric shock caused by floodwater.
Published on
04
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
To be continued
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
India
Society

Mumbai Monsoon Turns Deadly: Child, Man Die in Separate Incidents

It’s just been over a week and Mumbai's monsoon already turned deadly after a child and a man lost their lives in separate incidents, while two schoolgirls survived an electric shock caused by floodwater.
Publié le
04
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
À suivre
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in

On the same topic

delhi-dehradun-expressway-caves-in
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
e-rickshaw-son-s-appeal
E-rickshaw son's appeal
diljit-dosanjh-on-his-low-phase
Diljit Dosanjh on his low phase
lpg-explosion-in-up
LPG Explosion in UP
actor-aamir-khan-reveals-his-wedding-plans-to-the-press
Actor Aamir Khan reveals his wedding plans to the press...
sarthak-mattoo-hit-and-run-parents-make-an-emotional-appeal-to-authorities
Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: Parents make an emotional appeal to authorities

To learn more

No items found.