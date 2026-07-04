Mumbai Monsoon Turns Deadly: Child, Man Die in Separate Incidents
It’s just been over a week and Mumbai's monsoon already turned deadly after a child and a man lost their lives in separate incidents, while two schoolgirls survived an electric shock caused by floodwater.
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Mumbai Monsoon Turns Deadly: Child, Man Die in Separate Incidents
It’s just been over a week and Mumbai's monsoon already turned deadly after a child and a man lost their lives in separate incidents, while two schoolgirls survived an electric shock caused by floodwater.
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