India
Society

"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam conducted on 3 May 2026, following allegations of a paper leak and reported irregularities. The exam, which affected over 22 lakh candidates, will be re-conducted on new dates to be notified soon. A CBI probe has been ordered to investigate the matter.
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Delhi's robbery gang
Delhi's robbery gang
To be continued
Delhi's robbery gang
Delhi's robbery gang
India
Society

"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam conducted on 3 May 2026, following allegations of a paper leak and reported irregularities. The exam, which affected over 22 lakh candidates, will be re-conducted on new dates to be notified soon. A CBI probe has been ordered to investigate the matter.
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Delhi's robbery gang
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Delhi's robbery gang

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