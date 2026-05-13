"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 exam conducted on 3 May 2026, following allegations of a paper leak and reported irregularities. The exam, which affected over 22 lakh candidates, will be re-conducted on new dates to be notified soon. A CBI probe has been ordered to investigate the matter.