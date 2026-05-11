Woman and infant abducted by her live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh
A woman and her infant were abducted from their home in Madhya Pradesh after being attacked by a group of men, with police later arresting the main accused and recovering the kidnapped individuals safely.
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Woman and infant abducted by her live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh
A woman and her infant were abducted from their home in Madhya Pradesh after being attacked by a group of men, with police later arresting the main accused and recovering the kidnapped individuals safely.
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