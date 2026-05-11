India
Society

Woman and infant abducted by her live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh

A woman and her infant were abducted from their home in Madhya Pradesh after being attacked by a group of men, with police later arresting the main accused and recovering the kidnapped individuals safely.
Published on
11
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Women travellers harassed during train journey
Women travellers harassed during train journey
To be continued
Women travellers harassed during train journey
Women travellers harassed during train journey
India
Society

Woman and infant abducted by her live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh

A woman and her infant were abducted from their home in Madhya Pradesh after being attacked by a group of men, with police later arresting the main accused and recovering the kidnapped individuals safely.
Publié le
11
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Women travellers harassed during train journey
À suivre
Women travellers harassed during train journey

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