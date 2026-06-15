India
Society

Overcrowding and train shortage among issues reported by aspirants of Bihar’s police exam

14 lakh examgoers against a mere 4,000 job vacancies triggered massive overcrowding at railway stations in Patna, complaints of train shortages and in some places, violent protests by stranded aspirants.
Published on
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
To be continued
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
India
Society

Overcrowding and train shortage among issues reported by aspirants of Bihar’s police exam

14 lakh examgoers against a mere 4,000 job vacancies triggered massive overcrowding at railway stations in Patna, complaints of train shortages and in some places, violent protests by stranded aspirants.
Publié le
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?
À suivre
Is anyone listening to Indian seafarers stranded due to the US-Iran war?

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