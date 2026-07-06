India
Society

Pilot escapes with minor injuries after paraglider crash lands on highway

A paraglider pilot made an emergency landing on a highway near Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Eyewitnesses said the pilot appeared to lose control mid-air and attempted to steer the paraglider towards an open stretch of road to avoid nearby vehicles and buildings. Local residents rushed to help, while police and officials reached the spot soon after. The pilot was rescued with minor injuries, and traffic resumed after a brief disruption. Officials said that sudden changes in weather conditions or strong winds may have caused the emergency landing, though the exact reason was yet to be confirmed. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several paragliding accidents in recent years, highlighting safety concerns around the adventure sport.
Published on
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
To be continued
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
India
Society

Pilot escapes with minor injuries after paraglider crash lands on highway

A paraglider pilot made an emergency landing on a highway near Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Eyewitnesses said the pilot appeared to lose control mid-air and attempted to steer the paraglider towards an open stretch of road to avoid nearby vehicles and buildings. Local residents rushed to help, while police and officials reached the spot soon after. The pilot was rescued with minor injuries, and traffic resumed after a brief disruption. Officials said that sudden changes in weather conditions or strong winds may have caused the emergency landing, though the exact reason was yet to be confirmed. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several paragliding accidents in recent years, highlighting safety concerns around the adventure sport.
Publié le
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured
À suivre
Prison riot in Sri Lanka leaves dozens dead and more than 100 others injured

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