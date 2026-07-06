Pilot escapes with minor injuries after paraglider crash lands on highway

A paraglider pilot made an emergency landing on a highway near Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Eyewitnesses said the pilot appeared to lose control mid-air and attempted to steer the paraglider towards an open stretch of road to avoid nearby vehicles and buildings. Local residents rushed to help, while police and officials reached the spot soon after. The pilot was rescued with minor injuries, and traffic resumed after a brief disruption. Officials said that sudden changes in weather conditions or strong winds may have caused the emergency landing, though the exact reason was yet to be confirmed. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several paragliding accidents in recent years, highlighting safety concerns around the adventure sport.