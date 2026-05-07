Scooter blasts near BSF headquarters in Jalandhar:

Panic spread across Punjab’s Jalandhar after a blast in a parked scooter close to the Border Security Force headquarters, triggered a fire and sent people running for safety. The blast resulted in damage to nearby vehicles and structures, following which police teams rushed to the spot, began questioning those present, and started scanning CCTV footage to determine the cause. As per TOI, the scooter’s owner, identified as 22-year-old Gurpreet Singh, a courier delivery worker, sustained minor injuries. Hours later, another blast was reported near a cantonment area in Amritsar, though no casualties were reported in either incident. Authorities have since deployed bomb disposal and forensic teams, tightened security across Punjab, and said a detailed probe was underway to establish the cause and any possible link between the two explosions.