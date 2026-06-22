India
Society

Students broke down after arriving late and being denied entry to NEET re-exam venues

For several NEET aspirants, a delay of just a few minutes proved costly as strict entry rules kept them out of the centres for the re-examination. In Bengaluru, several students blamed traffic congestion and road closures linked to a Congress rally for delaying their journey to examination centres. In Delhi and Mumbai, some students missed entry by just a few minutes and found the centre gates already shut under NTA rules. In Moradabad, at least two aspirants alleged that a wrong location shown on Google Maps led them to the wrong venue, causing them to reach late and miss the examination. Under NTA guidelines, no candidate was allowed to enter examination centres after 1:30 pm, regardless of the reason for the delay.
Published on
22
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nihang Sikhs arrested following violent clashes in Uttarakhand
Nihang Sikhs arrested following violent clashes in Uttarakhand
To be continued
Nihang Sikhs arrested following violent clashes in Uttarakhand
Nihang Sikhs arrested following violent clashes in Uttarakhand
India
Society

Students broke down after arriving late and being denied entry to NEET re-exam venues

For several NEET aspirants, a delay of just a few minutes proved costly as strict entry rules kept them out of the centres for the re-examination. In Bengaluru, several students blamed traffic congestion and road closures linked to a Congress rally for delaying their journey to examination centres. In Delhi and Mumbai, some students missed entry by just a few minutes and found the centre gates already shut under NTA rules. In Moradabad, at least two aspirants alleged that a wrong location shown on Google Maps led them to the wrong venue, causing them to reach late and miss the examination. Under NTA guidelines, no candidate was allowed to enter examination centres after 1:30 pm, regardless of the reason for the delay.
Publié le
22
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nihang Sikhs arrested following violent clashes in Uttarakhand
À suivre
Nihang Sikhs arrested following violent clashes in Uttarakhand

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