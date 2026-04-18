“They Are Spreading Hate Towards the Indian Community” | Reality for Indians in the US

"I've started throwing my trash outside and pooping everywhere." A man holding the Indian tricolour at a Frisco, Texas city council meeting mocked Indians by imitating an accent and using stereotypes. This happened during a discussion on H-1B visas and demographic changes, where some speakers raised concerns about the growing Indian-American population. Indian-American residents Sahas Kaul and Neha Suratrani called the remarks racist and pushed back against misinformation and stereotyping targeting Indians. They said a policy debate around H-1B visas was being used to single out the Indian-American community and justify racism.