India
Society

“They Are Spreading Hate Towards the Indian Community” | Reality for Indians in the US

"I've started throwing my trash outside and pooping everywhere." A man holding the Indian tricolour at a Frisco, Texas city council meeting mocked Indians by imitating an accent and using stereotypes. This happened during a discussion on H-1B visas and demographic changes, where some speakers raised concerns about the growing Indian-American population. Indian-American residents Sahas Kaul and Neha Suratrani called the remarks racist and pushed back against misinformation and stereotyping targeting Indians. They said a policy debate around H-1B visas was being used to single out the Indian-American community and justify racism.
Published on
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
When Brut spent a night with security guards.
When Brut spent a night with security guards.
To be continued
When Brut spent a night with security guards.
When Brut spent a night with security guards.
India
Society

“They Are Spreading Hate Towards the Indian Community” | Reality for Indians in the US

"I've started throwing my trash outside and pooping everywhere." A man holding the Indian tricolour at a Frisco, Texas city council meeting mocked Indians by imitating an accent and using stereotypes. This happened during a discussion on H-1B visas and demographic changes, where some speakers raised concerns about the growing Indian-American population. Indian-American residents Sahas Kaul and Neha Suratrani called the remarks racist and pushed back against misinformation and stereotyping targeting Indians. They said a policy debate around H-1B visas was being used to single out the Indian-American community and justify racism.
Publié le
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
When Brut spent a night with security guards.
À suivre
When Brut spent a night with security guards.

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