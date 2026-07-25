Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
Beyond the speeches and slogans, we returned to Jantar Mantar to meet the people behind the protest. We spoke to protesters cleaning up after themselves, volunteers distributing food and sanitary pads, medical staff on duty, and people stepping in to help complete strangers.
/
/
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
Beyond the speeches and slogans, we returned to Jantar Mantar to meet the people behind the protest. We spoke to protesters cleaning up after themselves, volunteers distributing food and sanitary pads, medical staff on duty, and people stepping in to help complete strangers.
/
/