India
Society

Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?

Beyond the speeches and slogans, we returned to Jantar Mantar to meet the people behind the protest. We spoke to protesters cleaning up after themselves, volunteers distributing food and sanitary pads, medical staff on duty, and people stepping in to help complete strangers.
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid During Protest
To be continued
Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Diagnosed With Typhoid During Protest
India
Society

Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?

Beyond the speeches and slogans, we returned to Jantar Mantar to meet the people behind the protest. We spoke to protesters cleaning up after themselves, volunteers distributing food and sanitary pads, medical staff on duty, and people stepping in to help complete strangers.
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid
À suivre
Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid

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