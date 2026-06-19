Everyone escapes this Japan primary school fire
A fire approximately the size of a 4BHK house broke out at a school in Tokyo. But all of the about 350 students and teachers escaped, though some 11 were injured and admitted to a hospital.
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Everyone escapes this Japan primary school fire
A fire approximately the size of a 4BHK house broke out at a school in Tokyo. But all of the about 350 students and teachers escaped, though some 11 were injured and admitted to a hospital.
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