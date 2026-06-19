International
Asia Pacific

Everyone escapes this Japan primary school fire

A fire approximately the size of a 4BHK house broke out at a school in Tokyo. But all of the about 350 students and teachers escaped, though some 11 were injured and admitted to a hospital.
Published on
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran
To be continued
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran
International
Asia Pacific

Everyone escapes this Japan primary school fire

A fire approximately the size of a 4BHK house broke out at a school in Tokyo. But all of the about 350 students and teachers escaped, though some 11 were injured and admitted to a hospital.
Publié le
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran
À suivre
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Iran

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