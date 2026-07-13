At least 27 people were killed and 63 others were injured, including 22 in critical condition, after a massive fire broke out at the Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok. The blaze was brought under control in about 35 minutes, but not before it claimed dozens of lives. Witnesses said smoke was first seen near a circuit breaker before an explosion triggered a blackout and rapidly filled the venue with thick smoke. Several people reportedly ran towards the toilets and rear sections of the pub, where they became trapped. Authorities have sealed the venue for a forensic investigation and were examining whether some emergency exits may have been obstructed.

At least 27 people were killed and 63 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Na Ladprao pub in Bangkok, Thailand. According to authorities, the blaze was brought under control within about 35 minutes. However, dozens of people were unable to escape in time, with 22 of the injured reported to be in critical condition. Witnesses said smoke was first noticed near a circuit breaker before an explosion caused a power outage. The venue quickly filled with thick smoke, triggering panic among those inside. Several people reportedly ran towards the toilets and rear sections of the pub, where they became trapped as the fire spread. Authorities have sealed the premises while forensic teams investigate the cause of the fire. Officials are also examining whether emergency exits were obstructed or inaccessible during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.