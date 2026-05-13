Content creator releases clarification video following “like” controversy with Virat Kohli
German content creator LizLaz, who came into limelight after one of her social media posts was liked by Virat Kohli’s account, said she was offered money to falsely target the cricketer’s reputation.
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Content creator releases clarification video following “like” controversy with Virat Kohli
German content creator LizLaz, who came into limelight after one of her social media posts was liked by Virat Kohli’s account, said she was offered money to falsely target the cricketer’s reputation.
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