Sports
Cricket

Content creator releases clarification video following “like” controversy with Virat Kohli

German content creator LizLaz, who came into limelight after one of her social media posts was liked by Virat Kohli’s account, said she was offered money to falsely target the cricketer’s reputation.
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
What an "awkward" Virat Kohli told students at a cricket academy launch
What an "awkward" Virat Kohli told students at a cricket academy launch
To be continued
What an "awkward" Virat Kohli told students at a cricket academy launch
What an "awkward" Virat Kohli told students at a cricket academy launch
Sports
Cricket

Content creator releases clarification video following “like” controversy with Virat Kohli

German content creator LizLaz, who came into limelight after one of her social media posts was liked by Virat Kohli’s account, said she was offered money to falsely target the cricketer’s reputation.
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
What an "awkward" Virat Kohli told students at a cricket academy launch
À suivre
What an "awkward" Virat Kohli told students at a cricket academy launch

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