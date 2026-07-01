Sports
Football

Facing backlash over disappointing FIFA WC performance, S Korea's coach resigns

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned after the team's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team returned home to protests, with fans raising slogans against the coach following the disappointing campaign. Amid mounting criticism, President Lee Jae Myung called for a probe into South Korea's World Cup performance. Ranked 32nd in FIFA's men's rankings, South Korea failed to reach the knockout stage after back-to-back defeats to Mexico and South Africa.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
To be continued
Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
Sports
Football

Facing backlash over disappointing FIFA WC performance, S Korea's coach resigns

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned after the team's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team returned home to protests, with fans raising slogans against the coach following the disappointing campaign. Amid mounting criticism, President Lee Jae Myung called for a probe into South Korea's World Cup performance. Ranked 32nd in FIFA's men's rankings, South Korea failed to reach the knockout stage after back-to-back defeats to Mexico and South Africa.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
À suivre
Team Ronaldo or team Messi?

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