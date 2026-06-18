Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
For over two decades, football fans lived inside one debate: Messi? or Ronaldo? Messi’s World Cup win changed how many fans see that rivalry. And now, 2026 could be the final World Cup for both icons. #WorldCup2026 #WC2026 #WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2026 #FIFA2026
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Team Ronaldo or team Messi?
For over two decades, football fans lived inside one debate: Messi? or Ronaldo? Messi’s World Cup win changed how many fans see that rivalry. And now, 2026 could be the final World Cup for both icons. #WorldCup2026 #WC2026 #WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2026 #FIFA2026
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