Sports
Football

Team Ronaldo or team Messi?

For over two decades, football fans lived inside one debate: Messi? or Ronaldo? Messi’s World Cup win changed how many fans see that rivalry. And now, 2026 could be the final World Cup for both icons. #WorldCup2026 #WC2026 #WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2026 #FIFA2026
Published on
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
To be continued
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
Sports
Football

Team Ronaldo or team Messi?

For over two decades, football fans lived inside one debate: Messi? or Ronaldo? Messi’s World Cup win changed how many fans see that rivalry. And now, 2026 could be the final World Cup for both icons. #WorldCup2026 #WC2026 #WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2026 #FIFA2026
Publié le
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
À suivre
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony

On the same topic

nora-fatehi-at-fifa-opening-ceremony
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
ryan-williams-profile
Ryan Williams profile
tahsin-mohammed-jamshid
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid
indian-footballers-plea
Indian footballers plea
sunil-chhetris-top-food-picks
Sunil Chhetri’s top food picks
Sunil Chhetri’s camaraderie with Virat Kohli
Sunil Chhetri’s camaraderie with Virat Kohli

To learn more

No items found.