Sports
Football

Ryan Williams profile

Footballer Ryan Williams gave up his Australian citizenship to represent India. He spoke to Brut about the decision that reshaped his career, reconnecting with his family roots, the pressure of wearing the blue jersey and what playing for India now means to him.
Published on
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
To be continued
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
Sports
Football

Ryan Williams profile

Footballer Ryan Williams gave up his Australian citizenship to represent India. He spoke to Brut about the decision that reshaped his career, reconnecting with his family roots, the pressure of wearing the blue jersey and what playing for India now means to him.
Publié le
15
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony
À suivre
Nora Fatehi at FIFA opening ceremony

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