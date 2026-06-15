Ryan Williams profile
Footballer Ryan Williams gave up his Australian citizenship to represent India. He spoke to Brut about the decision that reshaped his career, reconnecting with his family roots, the pressure of wearing the blue jersey and what playing for India now means to him.
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Ryan Williams profile
Footballer Ryan Williams gave up his Australian citizenship to represent India. He spoke to Brut about the decision that reshaped his career, reconnecting with his family roots, the pressure of wearing the blue jersey and what playing for India now means to him.
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