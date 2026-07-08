The Earth
Animals

Delivery agent escapes injuries after a leopard pounced on him in Indore:

Amid urban expansion pushing humans deeper into wildlife habitats, a leopard sighting in a residential area in Indore triggered panic among local residents and a search operation by authorities.
Published on
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
To be continued
Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
The Earth
Animals

Delivery agent escapes injuries after a leopard pounced on him in Indore:

Amid urban expansion pushing humans deeper into wildlife habitats, a leopard sighting in a residential area in Indore triggered panic among local residents and a search operation by authorities.
Publié le
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat
À suivre
Man survives after lioness pounced on him in Gujarat

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