Delivery agent escapes injuries after a leopard pounced on him in Indore:
Amid urban expansion pushing humans deeper into wildlife habitats, a leopard sighting in a residential area in Indore triggered panic among local residents and a search operation by authorities.
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Delivery agent escapes injuries after a leopard pounced on him in Indore:
Amid urban expansion pushing humans deeper into wildlife habitats, a leopard sighting in a residential area in Indore triggered panic among local residents and a search operation by authorities.
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