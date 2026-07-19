Canada wildfires consume train

Dramatic video shows a freight train surrounded by fast-moving wildfire flames near Armstrong in northern Ontario. The Canadian National Railway train was one of three carrying combustible and flammable materials that were halted after fire reached the railway corridor. As flames engulfed the tracks and visibility dropped, a crew member warned that the blaze could overtake the locomotive and urged operators to move quickly. All crew members were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The incident came as more than 160 wildfires burned across Ontario, forcing evacuations and sending smoke across parts of Canada and the United States.