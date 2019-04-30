back

Local currencies around the UK

They encourage local spending, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen communities. Local currencies can be found all over the UK. 💸

30/04/2019 13:10updated: 30/04/2019 13:59
  • 43.5k
  • 43

Comparisons

  1. To climb Mont Blanc, you'll have to make a reservation

  2. If I was a prisoner around the world...

  3. If I was unemployed around the world...

  4. If I wanted get an abortion in Europe...

  5. Local currencies around the UK

  6. Smacking laws around the UK

23 comments

  • Cal M.
    03/05/2019 15:52

    but an independent scotland could categorically not have its own currency 😂😂😂😂😂✊💦

  • Cal M.
    03/05/2019 15:52

    but an independent scotland could categorically not have its own currency 😂😂😂😂😂✊💦

  • James O.
    03/05/2019 13:42

    Proof that fiat money only has value because you believe it does.

  • Chris J.
    03/05/2019 10:32

    When we are becoming a cashless society....but late

  • Jamie M.
    03/05/2019 10:11

    ... David bowie pound note

  • Lowri B.
    03/05/2019 09:19

    did you know about this ? Xx

  • Ben T.
    03/05/2019 09:03

    this is the money from where lives

  • Oliver G.
    03/05/2019 08:23

    Does it work with local drug dealers

  • Amber F.
    03/05/2019 07:17

    we have to go and get u one !!!!!

  • Xander D.
    02/05/2019 22:04

    ?

  • Alia F.
    02/05/2019 21:11

    I want Bowie’s face on my money

  • Carys M.
    02/05/2019 18:21

    Bowie pound

  • Lucy I.
    02/05/2019 13:36

    some of this info may help your project

  • Macauley W.
    02/05/2019 13:10

    like in Bristol

  • Liam F.
    02/05/2019 07:39

    Face it the high street is dead and no fake localised currency is going to fix that

  • Alex R.
    02/05/2019 06:33

    Brixton pound sounds interesting

  • John H.
    01/05/2019 23:48

    🖤

  • Theo P.
    01/05/2019 22:39

    What if you want to buy something outside of Brixton... 🤷🏽‍♂️😂

  • Alex R.
    01/05/2019 22:06

    Brixton pound sounds interesting

  • Isobel P.
    01/05/2019 21:48

    !