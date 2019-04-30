Local currencies around the UK

They encourage local spending, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen communities. Local currencies can be found all over the UK. 💸
Cal M.03/05/2019 15:52
but an independent scotland could categorically not have its own currency 😂😂😂😂😂✊💦
James O.03/05/2019 13:42
Proof that fiat money only has value because you believe it does.
Chris J.03/05/2019 10:32
When we are becoming a cashless society....but late
Jamie M.03/05/2019 10:11
... David bowie pound note
Lowri B.03/05/2019 09:19
did you know about this ? Xx
Ben T.03/05/2019 09:03
this is the money from where lives
Oliver G.03/05/2019 08:23
Does it work with local drug dealers
Amber F.03/05/2019 07:17
we have to go and get u one !!!!!
Xander D.02/05/2019 22:04
?
Alia F.02/05/2019 21:11
I want Bowie’s face on my money
Carys M.02/05/2019 18:21
Bowie pound
Lucy I.02/05/2019 13:36
some of this info may help your project
Macauley W.02/05/2019 13:10
like in Bristol
Liam F.02/05/2019 07:39
Face it the high street is dead and no fake localised currency is going to fix that
Alex R.02/05/2019 06:33
Brixton pound sounds interesting
John H.01/05/2019 23:48
🖤
Theo P.01/05/2019 22:39
What if you want to buy something outside of Brixton... 🤷🏽♂️😂
Alex R.01/05/2019 22:06
Brixton pound sounds interesting
Isobel P.01/05/2019 21:48
!