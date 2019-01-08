back
Meet the Fish Police
“At this point, anything is possible.” Forget the January blues and let The Fish Police's neurodiverse musical groove move you to joy. From London to Indonesia, via South by Southwest in Texas here's how the band hopes to inspire the world.
08/01/2019 17:39updated: 05/03/2019 12:19
- 46.2k
- 120
- 17
10 comments
Liria P.18/01/2019 10:09
They should of put some Fish Police music in the video !!!???
Munya C.11/01/2019 18:24
Nice one
Liam B.11/01/2019 18:09
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eIri9YLHpOg where are they now ?
Oliver W.11/01/2019 17:45
fish police
Oliver C.11/01/2019 16:52
, when did you start a band? 😉
Chris L.11/01/2019 16:13
Yeah you're not deranged at at all eh!
Rosheen L.11/01/2019 10:41
is this them?
Irie S.11/01/2019 05:09
He reminds me of someone lool bless him
Trevor J.10/01/2019 20:36
Love this, Great work Charles Stuart!
Mark P.10/01/2019 19:13
.....