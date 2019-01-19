back

Visually-impaired Street Fighter player

At 6 years old, Sven Van de Wege became blind. But that never stopped him from pursuing his passion: video games. 🎮

19/01/2019 17:07updated: 07/03/2019 14:36
94 comments

  • Andrew W.
    31/01/2019 07:55

    Even this guy can shoot

  • Iyar N.
    30/01/2019 13:53

    Rossels Erfoj that's some respectable commitment.

  • Alexander H.
    30/01/2019 10:18

    man skulle kunna tro att du också är de

  • Samuel F.
    30/01/2019 09:48

    van hem verloor je ook FIFA op dat toernooi toch

  • Harishankar S.
    30/01/2019 08:43

    Proud of you gamer.. 😊

  • Ori Y.
    30/01/2019 03:30

    Doing like games but respect ✊ for thet man trained himself to do what he loves even as blind man power

  • Bhupinder G.
    30/01/2019 02:22

    He has a Pinoy (Filipino) accent!

  • Richie H.
    30/01/2019 00:52

    Proud of you!

  • Jan J.
    30/01/2019 00:35

    bijzonder...

  • Fahim K.
    29/01/2019 23:48

    even blind people can play this game professionally lmao

  • Brian F.
    29/01/2019 23:31

    That's amazing I can say as a gamer I'm scared of losing my thumbs.

  • Danny T.
    29/01/2019 22:58

    glad you got your eyesight back

  • Yori B.
    29/01/2019 22:41

    I support his hobby

  • Gesichtbuch
    29/01/2019 22:19

    RESPECT!

  • Valentin M.
    29/01/2019 21:27

    actually a very good story

  • BC B.
    29/01/2019 21:27

    Dit is zo mooi

  • Maor H.
    29/01/2019 20:14

    יריב ראוי!

  • Miki D.
    29/01/2019 18:51

    This guy is awesome. He's like DareDevil but a gamer not a lawyer lol

  • Thomas G.
    29/01/2019 17:56

    Now play F1 😂

  • Dardan T.
    29/01/2019 12:20

    qe ky