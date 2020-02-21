back

Billie Eilish interviews her brother FINNEAS

We asked Billie Eilish and her brother-producer Finneas O'Connell to interview each other about songwriting together and how their bickering has evolved over time. It got wacky.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, reminisce on their childhood

Billie starts by asking her brother, “Can you recount a childhood memory with me that was important?”

Finneas laughs and answers, “I have a vivid memory of you wandering into my room as a toddler in only a diaper and picking a marble up off my floor, and holding it out like the skull of Yorick, and putting it as far down your throat as possible, and me reaching my whole entire arm into your esophagus to pull the marble out and save your life.”

Finneas asks Billie the next question

“Can you describe your childhood? What was it like growing up with me?”, he asks. They both laugh.

“Um. It was great, I always felt less talented. Growing up with you made me feel fully untalented. That’s about what it was.”, she replies.

“What about when you made the music video ‘For Sale’?”, he quips back.

“Shut up. Jesus. No, Finneas was the best big brother in the world. He was so kind and so caring and so sweet. Except for like one year, there was like one year in there where you did not like me at all. There was like, a year…”, she remarks.

When they started making music together

“Do you remember when we started making music together? What was it like?”, she asks her brother, and they both laugh.

“I do remember when we started making music together. It was fantastic. I remember… I feel that our relationship, professionally, has gotten more and more healthy. When we were young, we used to bicker unprofessionally. When we were young, much younger than today. We would bicker unprofessionally. And now I feel that we bicker professionally.”, he responds.

Music is an integral part of their relationship

“When did music become an integral part of our relationship?”, Finneas asks his sister. “2015.”, Billie laughs. She concludes, “I mean, if you want to technical, like when we actually started making music together. 2015. I was 13, you were 17? 18? That’s so crazy. That was when we started, and it was just really for fun. It was like there was no intention, it was just like, “Why not? Let’s do this.” But honestly music has been very important in our whole lives.”

51 comments

  • Isabeau A.
    17 hours

    we have to learn to bicker professionally

  • Paula W.
    19 hours

    sibling goals

  • Nicole G.
    20 hours

    Cute😞❤💚

  • Michelle S.
    21 hours

    They are so cute and their bond is amazing xxx love them

  • Siti N.
    a day

    so much better than taylor.. always wondering why taylor got too many grammys

  • Maz T.
    2 days

    this sibling dynamic is goals. Hopefully our babies grow up like this!

  • Jenny S.
    2 days

    Love this relationship and caring of one another ❤️

  • Louise C.
    2 days

    I pulled a tangerine out your throat

  • Alixandra W.
    3 days

    At least Karen could play solid drums and had the era's best female pop voice.

  • Claire L.
    3 days

    I just love these two!

  • Valeria I.
    3 days

    qué pedo, su hermano es de mi edad y se ve de 30!

  • Bonnie M.
    3 days

    I love how much Billie appreciates her brother. And he her. So special 🌟🌟🌟

  • Diana P.
    4 days

    este tbn

  • Caitlin F.
    4 days

    )& o

  • Laura W.
    4 days

    These two are my favorites! I love the special bond they have.. not only sister and brother, but also truly best friends.. it is a rare and precious gift.. ♥️♥️

  • Kimberly M.
    4 days

    What a wierd relationship they have!

  • Abby L.
    4 days

    this coulda been us

  • Jasmine P.
    5 days

    todo lo que vea de Billie te hago tag porque que se que eres fan lol

  • Hope C.
    5 days

    Every time anyone says finneas I need them to say 'and Ferb' so badly

  • Kate B.
    5 days

    What an amazing relationship they share!