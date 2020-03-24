back
The life of Chef José Andrés
He's turned his New York and Washington D.C. restaurants into community kitchens amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and for years has made it his mission to feed people in need during times of crisis. This is the life of chef José Andrés.
03/24/2020 7:00 PM
Elaine G.30 minutes
Nobel Prize
Claire M.40 minutes
This man is always coming thru in a crisis. I wish good things for him, his staff and his businesses.
Anthony P.an hour
Congrats Amigo @Chefjoseandres great humanitarian
Mari D.an hour
Wow how beautiful is this amazing great in this world Blessings
Janet T.an hour
Blessings you are a great humanitarian
Jane D.an hour
Love this guy.