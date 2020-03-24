back

The life of Chef José Andrés

He's turned his New York and Washington D.C. restaurants into community kitchens amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and for years has made it his mission to feed people in need during times of crisis. This is the life of chef José Andrés.

03/24/2020 7:00 PM
  • New

#stayhome

  1. 7:23

    The life of Chef José Andrés

  2. 4:31

    Tips on how to work from home

  3. 3:51

    Meet Rihanna: The Pop Star Activist

  4. 3:00

    5 tips to survive quarantine with your partner

  5. 2:06

    How does soap kill bacteria?

  6. 9:23

    The life of Tom Hanks

6 comments

  • Elaine G.
    30 minutes

    Nobel Prize

  • Claire M.
    40 minutes

    This man is always coming thru in a crisis. I wish good things for him, his staff and his businesses.

  • Anthony P.
    an hour

    Congrats Amigo @Chefjoseandres great humanitarian

  • Mari D.
    an hour

    Wow how beautiful is this amazing great in this world Blessings

  • Janet T.
    an hour

    Blessings you are a great humanitarian

  • Jane D.
    an hour

    Love this guy.