The first trials of coronavirus vaccine

Here's a look at the first human trial of a coronavirus vaccine. 💉

03/17/2020 7:24 PMupdated: 03/18/2020 12:52 PM
56 comments

  • Phil B.
    2 hours

    More fake news??

  • منير م.
    3 hours

    The real life heroes...🤔

  • Iriss S.
    4 hours

    Very thankful to their persons!!! Proud of you!!

  • WorldBest D.
    4 hours

    someone is really making some cash tho

  • ऋतम भ.
    5 hours

    More power to you...

  • Ram K.
    6 hours

    👌🙏🙏

  • Jessica W.
    7 hours

    Sheeple 😉💋

  • David A.
    7 hours

    FIRST PERSON TO TEST CORONAVIRUS VACCINE APPEARS TO BE A CRISIS ACTOR - She is seen hanging around with Elizabeth Warren. She was injected with a TB needle (SubQ) and not an IM (Intermuscular) needle which is used for all vaccines. Which means she was most likely given a saline shot.This Vaccines has skipped right over any animal testing which is Protocol

  • David A.
    8 hours

    Jennifer Haller, a known crisis actor working for Elizabeth Warren. WHAT DO YOU THINK IS IN THOSE VACCINES! WAKE UP!

  • Denny Q.
    8 hours

    Let's all try the one ranchers use on their cows...any takers,?

  • Linda M.
    9 hours

    Do you this is true or fake

  • Linda M.
    9 hours

    What about people with lung disease

  • Linda M.
    9 hours

    Ok get a person who is not sick

  • Leandro C.
    9 hours

    if I will take after me has to be free vaccine and I will be ready to do it

  • Sunil T.
    10 hours

    18 months is too long....

  • Nilesh K.
    10 hours

    All the best

  • Helen G.
    10 hours

    Thank you, you are a brave woman.

  • Janine T.
    12 hours

    Let’s hope it works

  • Ritu A.
    13 hours

    If it works thn America will start its business of earning money money and money from rest of the world...

  • Mamun A.
    13 hours

    I don't understand how they are testing vaccine, if the person already infected or trial on uninfected person?