The first trials of coronavirus vaccine

Phil B.2 hours
More fake news??
منير م.3 hours
The real life heroes...🤔
Iriss S.4 hours
Very thankful to their persons!!! Proud of you!!
WorldBest D.4 hours
someone is really making some cash tho
ऋतम भ.5 hours
More power to you...
Ram K.6 hours
👌🙏🙏
Jessica W.7 hours
Sheeple 😉💋
David A.7 hours
FIRST PERSON TO TEST CORONAVIRUS VACCINE APPEARS TO BE A CRISIS ACTOR - She is seen hanging around with Elizabeth Warren. She was injected with a TB needle (SubQ) and not an IM (Intermuscular) needle which is used for all vaccines. Which means she was most likely given a saline shot.This Vaccines has skipped right over any animal testing which is Protocol
David A.8 hours
Jennifer Haller, a known crisis actor working for Elizabeth Warren. WHAT DO YOU THINK IS IN THOSE VACCINES! WAKE UP!
Denny Q.8 hours
Let's all try the one ranchers use on their cows...any takers,?
Linda M.9 hours
Do you this is true or fake
Linda M.9 hours
What about people with lung disease
Linda M.9 hours
Ok get a person who is not sick
Leandro C.9 hours
if I will take after me has to be free vaccine and I will be ready to do it
Sunil T.10 hours
18 months is too long....
Nilesh K.10 hours
All the best
Helen G.10 hours
Thank you, you are a brave woman.
Janine T.12 hours
Let’s hope it works
Ritu A.13 hours
If it works thn America will start its business of earning money money and money from rest of the world...
Mamun A.13 hours
I don't understand how they are testing vaccine, if the person already infected or trial on uninfected person?