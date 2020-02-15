back
ISIS prisoners in Syria
Thousands of suspected jihadists have been detained by Kurdish forces in Syria since the fall of ISIS. Brut. gained rare access into the prisons where ISIS fighters are held — this is what they told us.
02/15/2020 12:58 PM
- 17.6k
- 161
- 28
18 comments
Luz M.37 minutes
que tristeza solo piensan en guerras y los demás que se jodan
Michael D.an hour
😭😭😭😭😢
Colette H.an hour
😭
Erinda H.an hour
kta fmi s'permenden hiq 😟
Loretta K.an hour
This women need to stop reproducing.
Alan G.an hour
How is this even possible! Some countries have so much money! How can world leaders just let this happen! Seeing kids suffering like this disgusts me and makes me ashamed to be on this planet!
Robert R.an hour
Our Africa leaders will surely give account of all these evil act to mankind to our God.
Diamondangel B.2 hours
Poor babies😢
V J.2 hours
Yet some entitled first world elitist continue to make fun and memes of it because it has a "funny beer name". Distasteful.
Richard B.2 hours
THESE French speaking African countries send $500 Billion per year in reparations to France!
Robert M.2 hours
Vaccination... that’s all I can say. Measles have been wiped out in most of the rest of the world. How is this still an issue and why are we not sending the vaccines?!
Bashir H.2 hours
Measles killed my friend in less than 24 hours in Uganda 2001
Sasha G.3 hours
Where is the UN NATO?
Elma D.3 hours
Dangerous cult. Nothing change for 1400 years.
Nilanjan D.3 hours
Wow. A terrorists talking about human rights.
Eht E.4 hours
When we see that, we ask our self, Who orchestrated that situation for this people ? Who was in head of this ?
Salman K.4 hours
America mistakenly supplied guns/artillery to the ISIS more than a dozen time 🤣
Korey C.4 hours
Awww these poor brutal savages.