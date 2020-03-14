Italy's coronavirus shutdown
"It's a war without weapons." This is what living in an Italian town under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic looks like. (via Brut News)
Life in Sacrofano: a city confined by the coronavirus
Raphaël Tresanini lives between Paris and the city of Sacrofano in Italy. For several days, he has been confined, like all the inhabitants of the city, to stop the progression of the COVID-19. This is what it looked like on his first day.
Empty streets and cafes
When Raphael returned to his regular bar, the first thing he noticed is that the waiters are wearing a mask and gloves … and that his newspaper hasn't arrived. "We no longer take it so that people come less, because of the COVID-19”, says one of the bartenders. "Everything changes! It's certain. We are at war… A war without arms," he continues. Then Raphaël went out into the street to go to work. But he hardly meets anyone, apart from two young girls by the side of the road. A little further, he took the opportunity to ask a policewoman how to proceed when he wanted to return to France. "You have to have proof to get out of Sacrofano", they answered him. "You need a medical reason, proof of outside work to leave town," said the officer. "And if I don't have these certificates, what happens to me?", inquired Raphaël. "We must report you to the authorities according to the penal code."
Then Raphael tried to go shopping. But once in the parking lot, he realized that dozens of people are lining up, while leaving at least a meter of distance between them. He waited for hours. The journalist then decided, rather than waiting, to go to the pharmacy to buy a mask in order to protect himself from COVID-19. He Couldn't find any. So he decided to make one himself, with the advice of the pharmacist. "You can try using pieces of fabric. There is someone who makes it in the village next door. They are not built like the FFP2, so you have to change them more often and disinfect frequently. It's a piece of fabric, two elastic bands." Finally, Raphaël returned home. He found his children there, who go to school at home. In Italy, all establishments are closed. On their computers, children hear the voice of the teacher who teaches them. “It's the end of this first day of confinement, we don't know how long this adventure will last, this adventure. It is worrying there. For the first time, there, I really realize that … it's for real."
