back

She embraces her body hair and wants others to do it too

"I hated being hairy, I didn’t understand why God would create me like this." At 11, she began hiding her body hair. Today, she shows it off.

06/04/2021 8:15 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:01

    She embraces her body hair and wants others to do it too

  2. 3:39

    Army vet's mic cut off while sharing Black history behind Memorial Day

  3. 5:23

    Trans wrestler Mack Beggs fights for trans athletes' rights

  4. 3:03

    Holocaust survivor responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene

  5. 3:08

    Texas valedictorian's surprise graduation speech goes viral

  6. 5:05

    Living with Borderline Personality Disorder

5 comments

  • Tylesha O.
    28 minutes

    Thought i was 1 of the only unlucky women

  • Tylesha O.
    28 minutes

    Your beautiful. I wish i had your strength

  • Kam K.
    32 minutes

    What a world we are living in if a hairy chest can be a part of your identity😂. I shouldn't have shaved my legs hair ever because it turned out that I lost part of my identity😂

  • Perez R.
    39 minutes

    Eeeew its disgusting....does not look good at all...you aint convincing anybody it looks good

  • Thomas C.
    an hour

    Ya ok gross 🤢🤢🤢

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.