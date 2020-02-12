Joe Biden insults voters while campaigning

Joe Biden seems to have taken a unique approach to the 2020 campaign trail... yelling and insulting voters.
12 comments
Salvador Z.2 hours
People , keep an eye on these social media adds , old stories or "breaking news" many are paid by Trump's team to play with your mind and either vote for Trump or not vote. This campaign is called voter suppression strategy. Do not believe everything you see in the social media or internet websites
Romel I.2 hours
Relax, he is just trying to be Donald Trump.
Brendan B.2 hours
😂😂😂
Louis S.2 hours
Hey Joe, please retire & go find a rocking chair somewhere.
Dave J.2 hours
He's an arrogant prick! that's why he lost his first campaign and is why he'll won't win this time.. ESPECIALLY against DT. He's not cut out for he job and never was.
Jennifer K.2 hours
Dude is crazy...just drop out
Lisa T.2 hours
It's over Biden. Good run
Amy M.3 hours
Bots are in full force people! Don't let this BS sway you!!!!
Marshall W.3 hours
Joe Biden was straight up no chaser.
Eriu J.3 hours
Yeah but Bernie told a baby to shut up
Bruce P.3 hours
Does this guy remind you of anybody?
Adetunji R.3 hours
Lost ticket😂😂😂😂