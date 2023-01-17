Missouri State lawmakers adopts stricter dress code for women

Recently, the Missouri House of Representatives has implemented a strict new dress code requirement for women, which mandates that they wear blazers, jackets, or cardigans to cover their shoulders. This new rule is a part of the state house's latest rules package, which was passed by a vote of 105 to 51. The state house is currently majority Republican, made up of 116 men and 43 women. Idaho professor's sexist comments about women in the workplace

State representative Ann Kelley (R), who introduced the new rules, has defended the decision by stating that the new dress code requirement will mirror the dress code already in place for men.

However, some female lawmakers disagree with this argument. Many female lawmakers have expressed their outrage against the new rules on social media, calling it sexist and misogynistic. They argue that the new dress code requirement is unnecessary and unfair, as it places additional restrictions on women that are not imposed on men. They also point out that the cost of purchasing new clothing to comply with the dress code could be a financial burden for some women.

Ashley Aune (D), MO State Representative, HD 14 said "You know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top- trying to decide whether it's appropriate or not?". Raychel Proudie (D), MO State Representative, HD 13 stated "I spent $1,200 on a suit and I can't wear it in the People's House because someone who doesn't have the range tells me that it's inappropriate… That's not why any of us were elected, Mr. Speaker. None of us."