Pete Buttigieg helps 9-year-old boy come out

The announcer at Buttigieg’s rally had a personal question to ask him from a 9-year-old boy. “The next question comes from Zachary, age 9. And this is a really touching question. He says, "Thank you for being so brave. Would you help me tell the world I'm gay, too? I want to be brave like you.", she announced at the rally.

Love is love

“Zachary, if you’re here and you want to give a wave, let me know. Hey!”, Buttigieg stated before inviting Zachary on stage. He continued, “Thank you very much. This is for me? Did you make it. Zachary just gave me something he made. I’m going to be wearing it tonight. Thanks very much for that.”

Buttigieg’s advice to Zachary

"Well, I don't think you need a lot of advice for me on bravery. You seem pretty strong to me. It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay, let alone to go out there and tell the world. And to see you willing to come to terms with who you are in a room full of 1,000 people, thousands of people you've never met that's, that's really something."

“So, let me tell you a couple things that might be useful. The first thing is that it won’t always be easy. But that’s OK. Because you know who you are. And that’s really important. Because when you know who you are, you have a center of gravity that can hold you together when all kinds of chaos is happening around you. The second thing I want you to know is that you’ll never know who’s taking their lead from you. Who’s watching you. And deciding that they can be a little braver because you have been brave.”

"When I was trying to figure out who I was, I was afraid that who I was might mean that I could never make a difference. And what wound up happening instead is that it's a huge part of the difference I get to make. I never could have seen that coming, and you'll never know whose life you might be affecting right now, just by standing here. There's a lot of power in that. And the last thing I want you to know is, even if I can’t promise that it will always be easy, I can promise you that I’m gonna be rooting for you. And I think there’s a whole bunch of people that are going to be rooting for you every step of the way.”, Buttigieg concluded.

