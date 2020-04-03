The life of Joe Biden

Has Trump learned his lesson?
Mahesh K.33 minutes
Pervert
Abraham Y.44 minutes
Biden didn't snag a surprise. His victory in South Carolina made Pete and Klobuchar quit. This sudden shift was a blessing for Biden. If Biden gets the nomination, GOP will win in all the states in the general election. Biden, with the nepotism scandal in Ukraine, his discrimination against the Blacks as pointed out by Kamala Harris during the debate (quoting the bus incident) , his sexual exploits (including the vicarious sexual pleasure he derived in fondling teenage girls) and the Hill episode will make him an easy target to be trounced by Trump in the general election. In Anita Hill's biography, "Speaking Truth To Power," she criticized Biden's role in the hearings, suggesting he inappropriately weighted Thomas's presumed innocence and forced her to go into details that "disgusted" her. Bernie is wrong about Trump. What's wrong with Trump? New York (CNN Business)US stocks rebounded sharply on Monday, with the Dow logging its biggest point gain in history. Super Tuesday results give us an idea that White Democrats, Latinos and black Evangelicals will vote for Trump in 2020. He now stands tall among all other candidates.
Gray H.an hour
Joe's a babbling fool
Jeff M.an hour
Corrupt to his core.
Karen C.an hour
Right on Joe Keep Smiling and keep moving forward !!!
Benjamin S.an hour
You mean trumps running mate
Jim R.an hour
MAGA2020
Abraham C.an hour
Fraud. Bernie2020
Jesse D.an hour
If he wins. I'm never voting Democrat again.
Susan R.an hour
Vote Bernie!
Dallas X.an hour
Hell no we wont Joe, hell no we wont Joe...
Rita H.an hour
Trump will be ruthless to Joe and his family let's all stand by Joe! Take our country back
Betty B.an hour
Trump is a crooked fake president that will lie his way out. We pull together democrats we crush trump by voting him out in groves. The Russians will help trump and we can each other.
David F.an hour
A pedophile with dementia
Rocky R.an hour
Son of satan.
Miss-terious E.an hour
Why don't these old people go and enjoy their last days quietly? I could die before them but jeezzzeee...... Give it up already...
Patrick G.an hour
F*cking sad too see the democratic party being so devisive. Looks like it's going to be another period of president F*ckface von Clownstick. 🤦♂️
Natalie T.an hour
Joe has been running for President for over 30 years. Let’s end it.
Lana L.an hour
I hope he can pull it off , But Trump will launch another "Investagation and like the Hilary last mintute Probe People will assume he is guilty and THEN??. We really need someone STRONG without tha Bagage and I dont think hes it , Hope but will vote blue no matter who.
Jesús D.an hour
The story of how to become a politician and sell yourself to the highest bidder, that's every single dem, even Communist Bernie...what a Cancer of a party.