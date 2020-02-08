back

The life of Mitt Romney

The only Republican senator who voted to impeach Trump — and a part of a political dynasty. This is @mittromney.

02/08/2020 12:57 PM
33 comments

  • Joan W.
    5 minutes

    Tell the truth no matter who it hurts.....all Trump does is lie. I wonder if his name is even Donald J Trump? He might be the Lieing clone.

  • Darrel Y.
    15 minutes

    Man F them did you really need them to build your etc F them and being scary F them you did the right thing

  • Eugene P.
    16 minutes

    The separation between church & state, but with out church there is no conscience, I hope Mitt stays true to himself, and the values he holds dear, at least he has the nerve to do what he feels is rite. More of our representatives should do the same.

  • Sally S.
    19 minutes

    Wish he would primary Trump.

  • David J.
    25 minutes

    I voted for Mittens , I'd never vote mittens again... Donald J. Trump won in a Landslide election, Mittens undermined our votes for his freakin feelingsssss!

  • Linda A.
    28 minutes

    This man needs Jesus...He is not a true American

  • Kenny L.
    29 minutes

    👍

  • Arnold J.
    30 minutes

    We should Remenber the 99 percent comment before judging;was it am act of justice or something else?

  • Roseann S.
    33 minutes

    Daniel in the Lion's den....may your faith in God protect you as it did he.

  • William E.
    38 minutes

    WHAT A JOKE

  • Joel M.
    43 minutes

    He Sucks. Loser.

  • Jeff M.
    an hour

    Pierre Dilecto rides again! Romney's politics oppose Trump. Romney personally hates Trump. Romney said he was going to vote DESPITE his personal feelings and politics. That was the vote, kiddies, to acquit Trump, despite his political differences, despite his personal loathing. The "guilty" vote was where he gave in to his personal feelings and politics.

  • Pris C.
    an hour

    Goodness! With all due respect, rompy is a mormon - any wonder he became a backstabber! Even his own niece on the senate disagreed with him. He's behaved like a vengeful, pouting child and ultimately gone against GOD, using His name in vain. Bye pity mitty!

  • William G.
    an hour

    It gotta be a hell of a task to have integrity and try to be honest and spiritual surrounded by the types of demons that he is

  • Fran O.
    an hour

    Praise for Mitt

  • Dan D.
    an hour

    A good man- we need more of that today - good men and women of integrity ❤️👍👍

  • Frank M.
    an hour

    It was never a difficult decision if you have a conscience...shame on all of those who supported this fascist pig

  • Robert R.
    an hour

    TRAITOR!

  • Robert W.
    an hour

    WELL DONE SIR ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  • Tammy S.
    an hour

    Trump 2020