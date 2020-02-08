The life of Mitt Romney

The only Republican senator who voted to impeach Trump — and a part of a political dynasty. This is @mittromney.
33 comments
Joan W.5 minutes
Tell the truth no matter who it hurts.....all Trump does is lie. I wonder if his name is even Donald J Trump? He might be the Lieing clone.
Darrel Y.15 minutes
Man F them did you really need them to build your etc F them and being scary F them you did the right thing
Eugene P.16 minutes
The separation between church & state, but with out church there is no conscience, I hope Mitt stays true to himself, and the values he holds dear, at least he has the nerve to do what he feels is rite. More of our representatives should do the same.
Sally S.19 minutes
Wish he would primary Trump.
David J.25 minutes
I voted for Mittens , I'd never vote mittens again... Donald J. Trump won in a Landslide election, Mittens undermined our votes for his freakin feelingsssss!
Linda A.28 minutes
This man needs Jesus...He is not a true American
Kenny L.29 minutes
👍
Arnold J.30 minutes
We should Remenber the 99 percent comment before judging;was it am act of justice or something else?
Roseann S.33 minutes
Daniel in the Lion's den....may your faith in God protect you as it did he.
William E.38 minutes
WHAT A JOKE
Joel M.43 minutes
He Sucks. Loser.
Jeff M.an hour
Pierre Dilecto rides again! Romney's politics oppose Trump. Romney personally hates Trump. Romney said he was going to vote DESPITE his personal feelings and politics. That was the vote, kiddies, to acquit Trump, despite his political differences, despite his personal loathing. The "guilty" vote was where he gave in to his personal feelings and politics.
Pris C.an hour
Goodness! With all due respect, rompy is a mormon - any wonder he became a backstabber! Even his own niece on the senate disagreed with him. He's behaved like a vengeful, pouting child and ultimately gone against GOD, using His name in vain. Bye pity mitty!
William G.an hour
It gotta be a hell of a task to have integrity and try to be honest and spiritual surrounded by the types of demons that he is
Fran O.an hour
Praise for Mitt
Dan D.an hour
A good man- we need more of that today - good men and women of integrity ❤️👍👍
Frank M.an hour
It was never a difficult decision if you have a conscience...shame on all of those who supported this fascist pig
Robert R.an hour
TRAITOR!
Robert W.an hour
WELL DONE SIR ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Tammy S.an hour
Trump 2020