Trump's russian ties.

He loves me, he loves me not, he loves me... \nLet's define Donald J. Trump's relationships with Russia.
56 comments
John B.02/11/2018 15:42
You know now that I've seen this everything making sense but I never told anyone about what happened to me on that early morning of the presidential election morning Well here it goes I was sitting on my porch thinking about the election saying out loud to myself maybe I should vote for Hillary and then all of a sudden a large black limousine pulled up and these three guys got out of the car dressed in military uniforms but I could tell they weren't American One of them came over to me and said in a distinct Russian accent "Emergency emergency everybody to get from the street " and then he said "you come with me to vote for Trump" and then I knew I had no chance because if I resisted I knew I would have been waterboarded and so I went When we got to the voting board I could see hundreds of other Russian military personal all over the area walking other people into the voting booths and then it hit me.... we've been hacked by the Russians and this election is rigged in favor of Trump This is the truth and I'm sticking by it P. S. The Russians told me they have nude photos of Trump
Willett J.12/16/2017 09:46
Trump, Shut That Hole Under Your Lying A..s Nose! Russia helped your 30 PERCENT of Trash Put Your Unfit Ass in Office. You are the Worst POS EVER to Sit in Our White House. EVER!!
Willett J.12/16/2017 09:43
Stop Your Lies, You Fa..g. You did have something to do with Russia and there is Proof that Your Pathologically Lying A..s did have Russia Put You in Office. No one becomes the President with 30 PERCENT of America's Votes!z. Oh, but you are too dumb to know that Americans know this, you SOB! Go back to Russia and Stay this time, You Treasonous POS!
Matt T.05/31/2017 03:27
Sickening
Roberto M.05/28/2017 03:42
At 0:31 it reminds me when Freddo (Michael's brother in the Godfather movie) unleashed his mouth. That is pathetic.
John B.05/27/2017 23:30
Trump is by far the best liar in Washington right now. He flat out lies like a rug face to face! Get him outta there now, before he destroys the country!
Fernando G.05/27/2017 19:16
Trump said there's a lot of killers, even said "do you think our country is so innocent?" Then why did he blamed Mexico and all the countries to the south for being "the bad ones"?...doesnt match up to what he's doing with Putin, seems more like he cares about money and business more than national security.
Cash L.05/27/2017 17:20
hmmmmmm
Luis P.05/27/2017 16:55
dam hes on camera saying all this 🤔🤔🤔🤔🐸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Jeremiah J.05/27/2017 16:00
Its worth a look
Samuel M.05/27/2017 15:47
U just got to love Trump, wether or not u love r hate him, he says it as it is......... love that about him
Hever C.05/27/2017 13:57
Soo true nobody is inocent. Sorry
Marco S.05/27/2017 13:53
Retard....lol
Kitiara L.05/27/2017 13:23
What a pawn
Barbara M.05/27/2017 13:05
Talking about looking dumb give him the mirror 🎃
Taylor L.05/27/2017 12:22
Who cares leave Trump alone
Vincent K.05/27/2017 09:24
....." We got alot of killers , you think our country is so innocent?" Now that is right on the m9ney Also wanting a good relationship with the old bear.
Si N.05/27/2017 09:16
He got old so fast to remember what he said, lol
Alan T.05/27/2017 08:10
This is all fake news tho
Jhulian P.05/27/2017 07:49
I loved what he said, I'm still not a trump supporter but when the other guy said "but Putin is a killer" and he replied " what? you think our country is so innocent?"