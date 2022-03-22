back
Who is Alexei Navalny?
He's one of Vladimir Putin's main political opponents. He was just sentenced to 9 more years in prison — in a verdict he claims to be politically motivated. This is Alexei Navalny's story.
03/22/2022 9:01 PM
Nancy G.40 minutes
I real hero!!!
Chandra P.an hour
He should have stayed in Germany and fight his fight from there.
Hazel M.an hour
Alexie Navalny is olney jesus christ can get you out of the hands of Santa,, why don't you calling on jesus christ mighty name is olney jesus christ can help you defeat Putin call on the Almighty God and jesus christ the son of the Almighty God from the bottom of your heart he will hear you and help you defeat Putin give it a try Amen
Levent M.an hour
What law degree
João G.an hour
«Georgians still painfully remember his statement made in 2008, in which he named the whole nation as a rodent, and demanded the bombardment of the territory of Georgia with cruise missiles. Even Georgians who do not know Russian are well aware that the words “Georgians” (Грузины) and “rodents” (грызуны) are alliterative in Russian. The merit of Alexei Navalny in this is huge. Although other Russians used the same words, we remember most painfully this chauvinistic statement made by him at a most difficult time. Navalny had a similar stance on the occupation of Crimea. He said that “Crimea will not be able to return to Ukraine because it is not a boomerang that is being thrown here and there”. Navalny’s approach was discussed by Andrei Ilarionov in a 2015 letter – “Against Putin, but in support of the Empire. The dark side of the opposition”.» https://georgiatoday.ge/navalny-a-legend-about-the-other-russia/