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In Budapest, thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate Péter Magyar’s victory.

Thousands of supporters of Hungary’s center-right Tisza party took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate a major election victory led by Péter Magyar. The result ends the 16-year rule of Viktor Orbán, a nationalist leader known for promoting an “illiberal” model of governance and maintaining close ties with allies including U.S. President Trump.⁣ ⁣ #hungary #election #europe #politics #breakingnews
Published on
13
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
À suivre
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
International
European news

In Budapest, thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate Péter Magyar’s victory.

Thousands of supporters of Hungary’s center-right Tisza party took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate a major election victory led by Péter Magyar. The result ends the 16-year rule of Viktor Orbán, a nationalist leader known for promoting an “illiberal” model of governance and maintaining close ties with allies including U.S. President Trump.⁣ ⁣ #hungary #election #europe #politics #breakingnews
Publié le
13
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
À suivre
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.
German politician calls for a ban on conversion practices in the EU.

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